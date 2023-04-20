All counters must remain open at Johor’s immigration on Hari Raya, says Menteri Besar

JOHOR BAHRU - All counters at Johor’s Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) must remain open without interruption in anticipation of a large volume of traffic between Malaysia and Singapore due to the Hari Raya celebrations, said Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Datuk Onn Hafiz said efficiency at the BSI complex was not up to his expectations and was currently not operating at its maximum level.

“With the festive season getting nearer, the Causeway will be even busier in the next few days, with more people and vehicles travelling between Malaysia and Singapore for Hari Raya.

“From my observation, I can say that the level of efficiency is at 80 per cent,” he said after his working visit to the BSI Complex on Wednesday.

Mr Onn Hafiz, who arrived at the complex around 5.15am, said some two million people and vehicles are expected to travel between Malaysia and Singapore using the Causeway and Second Link throughout the Hari Raya period.

He extended an invitation to Immigration Department director-general Ruslin Jusoh to visit the BSI Complex as soon as possible to find ways to increase its efficiency level.

“During my inspection at the counters, some were closed due to staffing issues, while others had system problems pertaining to the Road Transport Department (JPJ). The JPJ concerns are expected to be addressed within a day or two.

“I have requested for all counters, whether for cars, motorcycles, bus passengers or pedestrians, to be open and in working order. All the technical and staffing issues must be resolved fast,” he added.

Mr Onn Hafiz also said it was important for the Immigration director-general to visit the BSI Complex.

“Among the issues is the welfare of the department personnel, who have been working hard and coping with the influx of people. I was told their overtime claims took a long time to process. I hope this can be resolved soonest,” he said.

Mr Onn Hafiz also urged travellers using the two land checkpoints, particularly at the BSI Complex, to be patient during Hari Raya because of the anticipated high traffic.

“We are doing our best to help address the traffic issues at these two checkpoints,” he said.

Earlier this week, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said travellers heading to Malaysia over the Hari Raya weekend should expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Thursday to Monday.

They advised those going by car or bus to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.