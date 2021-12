KUALA LUMPUR - The federal and Selangor governments have finally agreed on a deal to end more than a year of impasse over the route that the RM50 billion (S$16.2 billion) East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) will take through Malaysia's richest state.

Official sources told The Straits Times that an agreement will be inked on Thursday (Dec 2) to proceed with a revised northern alignment put forward by the Umno-led federal government.