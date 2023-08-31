Algal bloom: Oxygen levels off Penang town too low to sustain marine life

PENANG – The coast of Teluk Bahang, where thousands of fish were reported killed by the recent algal bloom, has been found to be lacking in oxygen to sustain marine life.

The Environment Department (DOE) said, in a statement on Wednesday, that tests taken at waters near the affected fish farms found the samples to be low in oxygen.

“Several samples were taken and initial analysis found that the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water was at 1.59mg/L to 2.09mg/L for depths between 1m (and) 4m.

“Investigations found that it does not fulfil Class 2 of Marine Water Quality Standard to support aquatic life,” the department’s director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said.

He said based on observations at the two monitoring stations in Teluk Bahang, the water in the area has never been polluted.

“The area only consists of rural communities where most villagers are fishermen or in the tourism industry, with no heavy industries nearby.

“Both water treatment plants nearby had fulfilled their standards,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Penang Fisheries Department will continue to take samples periodically to monitor the density of the Noctiluca scintillans algae in waters off Teluk Bahang, which has recently been experiencing a “red water” phenomenon.

In a statement, the department said it will monitor the density until the situation reaches a safe level.

“Preliminary results of the analysis carried out by the Batu Maung Fisheries Research Institute found that the algae is non-toxic.

“It is from the Noctiluca scintillans species and is not dangerous to humans,” said the department.

It said a very high density of phytoplankton cells in those waters can cause fish to die, especially those in cages due to a decrease in dissolved oxygen.