Alert over fake vaccine certificates as Malaysia reopens economy

Police in Malaysia have issued a warning about fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates as the economy gradually reopens to those who are vaccinated.

More and more businesses, such as restaurants, hair salons and retailers, are now demanding proof of vaccination before allowing patrons to enter.

Those who are fully vaccinated can vacation in Langkawi and pray at houses of worship.

"This issue of fake vaccine certificates first came up when certain countries started raising the prospect of needing a vaccine passport for travel, and became amplified when our own government brought up the issue of recognising vaccine certificates in this country for various purposes," Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Koh Kar Chai told The Straits Times.

"MMA was alerted to it by general practitioners who were approached by individuals who were willing to pay for a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate," said Dr Koh.

Some people have apparently turned up at vaccination centres hoping to get a certificate without being jabbed, a medical officer at a centre in Kuala Lumpur told ST.

"We do see some anti-vaxxers who come here, but they don't want to get the vaccine. They just want the certificate. But we tell them that they have to be vaccinated in order to get the certificate," said the medical officer.

Even more alarming, fake vaccination certificates are now being peddled online.

A screenshot of a conversation in a Telegram group that offered such certificates was shared on social media last week. Three types of "vaccine certificates" were available, priced from RM200 to RM1,500 (from S$65 to S$485).

The seller claimed that a digital certificate sold at RM1,500 would have the name and identity card number of the buyer on it and could be used at all premises, while a RM400 version would bear the name and identity card number of some other person and was not foolproof.

A non-digital certificate costing RM200 was also available.

Last month, a viral post on Facebook alleged that digital certificates were being sold for RM15 each.

People need to show proof of vaccination to enter many premises, as the progressive reopening of the economy starts.

The tourism sector on the resort island of Langkawi has come back to life under a pilot travel bubble programme, in which adult visitors must be fully vaccinated. The programme is limited to domestic visitors for now.

There are plans to open more travel bubbles in other tourist spots around the country, such as Genting Highlands.

Police have warned that any activity connected to forged digital vaccination certificates is a serious offence punishable with a maximum seven-year jail term and RM100,000 fine.

At least 10 individuals have been charged in court with falsifying vaccination certificates, the Home Ministry said on Sept 15.

As at Sunday, 60.1 per cent of the general population and 83.7 per cent of adults in the country were fully vaccinated.

Malaysia reported 10,959 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. The total number of infections now stands at 2,209,194. Another 278 deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 25,437.