Albino buffalo sold for record $672,000 in Thailand

BANGKOK - An albino buffalo has been sold for an eye-watering 18 million baht (S$672,000) at a fair in Thailand.

The buffalo, named Ko Muang Phet, is owned by Mr Damrongsak Morakot in the country’s southern Phetchaburi province and has held the title of Thailand’s top giant breeding buffalo for several years.

Renowned for its striking beauty and colossal size – standing at a height of 180cm – the five-year-old buffalo is known for its remarkable breeding capability, as 90 per cent of its offspring will be born with albino traits, making it a significant asset in the buffalo breeding industry.

Adding to its fame, Ko Muang Phet also made its mark in the entertainment world, starring as the character Ai Khlaow’s buffalo in the most recent version of the popular TV drama Mon Rak Luk Thung.

The buffalo was purchased by Wanasuwan Farm in Chiang Rai during the 12th Uthai Thani Thai Buffalo Festival held last weekend, with its 18 million baht price tag turning heads and making it the most expensive buffalo acquisition ever.

However, it has been retired from competitions to focus on producing new generations.

Mr Damrongsak explained how his passion for exploring the potential of Thailand’s buffalo industry led him to Ko Muang Phet.

Starting with the purchase and raising of ordinary buffaloes, Mr Damrongsak gradually built his 9 Morakot Farm in Phetchaburi’s Tha Yang district, which began generating annual profits of up to eight million baht.

Ko Muang Phet, whom he raised and cherished like a child, became the crown jewel of his farm.

While parting with Ko Muang Phet was a difficult decision, Mr Damrongsak hopes its new owner will continue upholding its legacy and contributing to the growth of Thailand’s albino buffalo industry.

He envisions propelling Thailand’s buffalo industry to global recognition, positioning the country as a leader in buffalo breeding and revitalising the industry for generations to come.THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK