Alarm bells ring for mangroves in Unesco-recognised reserve in Vietnam
Can Gio District is the largest and one of the least populated of 24 districts in Vietnam's capital, Ho Chi Minh city. The district is home to a vast mangrove forest, a biological reserve recognised by Unesco. But scientists are sounding the alarm of declining health of the forest.
1 hour ago
