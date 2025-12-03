Straitstimes.com header logo

Alarm bells for Malaysia’s DAP as Chinese vote exodus dents hopes of second term for PM Anwar

GEORGE TOWN, 11 Jan -- Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (tengah) hadir bagi menyempurnakan perasmian pecah tanah projek pembinaan Transit Aliran Ringan (LRT) Laluan Mutiara Pulau Pinang di Tapak Projek Bandar Sri Pinang hari ini. Turut hadir Menteri Pengangkutan Anthony Loke (kanan) dan Ketua Menteri Pulau Pinang Chow Kon Yeow (kiri). -- fotoBERNAMA (2025) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

PM Anwar Ibrahim (middle) attends a groundbreaking ceremony for LRT project in Penang, in Jan 2025.

PHOTO: BERNAMA

Shannon Teoh

  • The DAP lost all eight seats it contested in the recent Sabah polls, reflecting a "serious crisis of confidence" after urban Chinese voters deserted PM Anwar's PH coalition.
  • Dissatisfaction in the East Malaysian state stemmed from local issues like state rights, "poorer public service delivery" and slow reforms, leading to a voter exodus.
  • Party sources say the DAP has considered leaving Mr Anwar's unity government if reforms aren't expedited by 2026.

KUALA LUMPUR Sabahans delivered Malaysia’s largest ruling party, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a stunning blow as it

lost all eight seats it contested in the Nov 29 Sabah state polls.

 

This was due to urban and especially ethnic Chinese voters, who make up a quarter of Malaysia’s electorate, deserting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, leaving it without its strongest vote bank stretching back nearly two decades.

