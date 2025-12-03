Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PM Anwar Ibrahim (middle) attends a groundbreaking ceremony for LRT project in Penang, in Jan 2025.

– Sabahans delivered Malaysia’s largest ruling party, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a stunning blow as it lost all eight seats it contested in the Nov 29 Sabah state polls.

This was due to urban and especially ethnic Chinese voters, who make up a quarter of Malaysia’s electorate, deserting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, leaving it without its strongest vote bank stretching back nearly two decades.