News analysis
Alarm bells for Malaysia’s DAP as Chinese vote exodus dents hopes of second term for PM Anwar
- The DAP lost all eight seats it contested in the recent Sabah polls, reflecting a "serious crisis of confidence" after urban Chinese voters deserted PM Anwar's PH coalition.
- Dissatisfaction in the East Malaysian state stemmed from local issues like state rights, "poorer public service delivery" and slow reforms, leading to a voter exodus.
- Party sources say the DAP has considered leaving Mr Anwar's unity government if reforms aren't expedited by 2026.
KUALA LUMPUR – Sabahans delivered Malaysia’s largest ruling party, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a stunning blow as it lost all eight seats it contested in the Nov 29 Sabah state polls.
This was due to urban and especially ethnic Chinese voters, who make up a quarter of Malaysia’s electorate, deserting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, leaving it without its strongest vote bank stretching back nearly two decades.