Airfares soar on Malaysia-Singapore VTL due to high demand during CNY

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Joseph Soosai and his sister were looking forward to attending their niece's wedding in Singapore on Feb 5 but the high airfares on a quarantine-free travel scheme and the costs associated with numerous Covid-19 tests put paid to their plans.

Retiree Mr Soosai, 69, said he would have had to fork out RM1,600 (S$514) each for a return vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight on either Malaysia Airlines or Singapore Airlines.

On top of that there would have been a total of 15 PCR and ART tests in both Singapore and Malaysia which would have set him back by at least RM1,400 per person. Moreover, both he and his 60-year-old sister were worried about contracting Covid-19 while on the plane.

"There is so much hassle... forget about it," he told The Straits Times.

Soaring demand for the limited VTL flights between Malaysia and Singapore during the Chinese New Year festive season plus the 50 per cent reduction in capacity quota in view of rising Covid-19 cases globally due to the more transmissible but less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus have driven up the price of air tickets.

Travellers can opt for the land VTL between Singapore and Johor but capacity here has also been halved to 48 bus trips daily with a total of about 2,000 passengers.

The two designated bus operators for the land VTL, Transtar Travel and Causeway Link, have reported brisk sales, with all tickets sold out till March.

Ms Jeniece Yong, 62, said her two daughters working in Singapore decided against returning to Malaysia for the Chinese New Year period after airfares soared to RM1,800 per person one way, while seats on carriers like AirAsia, Malindo Air and MAS were sold out.

In contrast, she only paid RM400 to fly to Singapore on AirAsia to spend two weeks during the Christmas period with her daughters.

"My daughters will fly back to Malaysia either in July or the third quarter of this year instead," she told ST.

Currently six carriers offer quarantine-free flights between both countries, namely Singapore Airlines (SIA), Malaysia Airlines (MAS), AirAsia, Scoot, Malindo Air and Jetstar Asia.

A check by ST showed that VTL flights for some airlines like SIA and Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia have sold out for weeks.

"Our VTL flights have been fully-booked since before the Chinese New Year holidays began all the way through to mid-March 2022," said Mr Riad Asmat, CEO of AirAsia Malaysia.

Seats that are available in some airlines in the first two weeks of March costs up to RM1,500 one way into Singapore, while a return ticket is about RM2,200