AirBorneo targets Singapore flights by end-July after KL route debut

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KUCHING, Sarawak – In Malaysia, Sarawak’s state-owned airline AirBorneo plans to fly to Singapore by the end of July, after launching its Kuching-Kuala Lumpur route on July 20.

AirBorneo chief executive Megat Ardian Aminuddin said this marked the start of its jet operations.

He said AirBorneo had already secured approval and air traffic rights for the Singapore route, while operational testing at Changi Airport remained to be finalised.

“Once that is done, then we have a firm date of when we want to launch. But it will be soon after the Kuala Lumpur route.

“If everything goes well, it will be by the end of July,” he told a media roundtable on July 8.

Megat Ardian added that AirBorneo will fly the Kuala Lumpur and Singapore routes with two wet-lease Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The airline will fly twice daily to Kuala Lumpur and once daily to Singapore.

It plans to add three more jet aircraft in 2027 and one every quarter starting 2028, totalling 17 aircraft by the end of 2030.

AirBorneo will target regional destinations with a flight time of three to five hours.

“These will be Asean cities, as well as other destinations within three to five hours,” Megat Ardian said.

He also said AirBorneo hoped to be the official airline for the 2027 SEA Games, which will be co-hosted by Sarawak.

“By the start of 2027, we may have two to three Asean destinations already on our scheduled flights.

“However, there will be some Asean destinations that we are not yet flying to. Those are the ones that we can start with scheduled charter flights,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK