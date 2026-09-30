Airbnb searches surge 160% ahead of Sepang race weekend

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Airbnb said the year on year increase was recorded for stays from Oct 2 to Oct 4 in Kuala Lumpur, Sepang, Selangor and surrounding areas.

PETALING JAYA – Searches for short-term stays around Kuala Lumpur and Sepang have jumped more than 160% ahead of a major international motorsport race this weekend.

Airbnb said the year on year increase was recorded for stays from Oct 2 to Oct 4 in Kuala Lumpur, Sepang, Selangor and surrounding areas.

Airbnb country head for India and South-east Asia Amanpreet Bajaj, in a statement on Sept 30, said travel was increasingly being shaped by experiences such as concerts, festivals and sporting events.

“People are making plans around concerts, festivals, sporting events and other occasions that bring communities together, and these experiences can create new opportunities for destinations to welcome visitors,” he said.

The data, based on searches made by international and Malaysian Airbnb users between July 26 and Aug 16, showed international travellers accounted for about 75% of search interest for stays around Kuala Lumpur and Sepang.

Singapore, China, Indonesia, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States were among the markets showing the strongest overseas interest, while Malaysian guests made up the remaining quarter.

Kuala Lumpur accounted for more than 60% of searches, followed by Sepang at almost 25%, with Petaling and Hulu Langat also drawing interest.

Airbnb said the figures suggested that while some travellers were seeking accommodation closer to the event venue and airport, Kuala Lumpur remained the main base for visitors.

Travellers also appeared to be turning the race weekend into longer holidays, with about 80% of searches extending beyond the event dates and the median intended length of stay reaching nearly six nights.

Trips involving two people accounted for more than a third of searches, while searches for two or more guests made up close to seven in 10.

Bajaj said major events also offered travellers an opportunity to experience more of their destination.

“From Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant city experiences to local attractions, Airbnb gives travellers the flexibility to plan a stay around the experiences, whether that means making a weekend of it or exploring more of the destination beyond the events,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK