AirAsia pulls 'Get off in Thailand' ads after sex tourism criticism

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia Group said on Tuesday (March 26) it is dropping advertisements of flights between Brisbane and Bangkok, after drawing criticism on social media that they used a double entendre that promoted sex tourism.

The response comes after Twitter users posted photos of AirAsia ads on a bus and Brisbane airport reading, "Get off in Thailand".

One Twitter user wrote: "a dog whistle promoting #sextourism brought to you by low budget low ethics airline @AirAsia".

"AirAsia confirms the campaign has since ended and our media partners have had the last of these advertisements removed," the carrier said in a statement.

The campaign was aimed to promote Bangkok as a destination, "for example, get off the bus get... off the aircraft in Bangkok", the statement said.