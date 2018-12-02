AirAsia named world's leading low-cost carrier

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - AirAsia has been named the world's leading low-cost airline for the sixth year running at the grand final of the World Travel Awards (WTA).

The budget airline emerged top in the category after receiving the most votes from travellers and industry executives, ahead of Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Ryanair, easyJet, Jetstar Airways, Norwegian Air, West Air, flydubai, Air Arabia, flynas, and fastjet.

The airline also took home the award for the world's leading low-cost airline cabin crew for the second time in a row, beating Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Ryanair, easyJet, Jetstar Airways, Norwegian Air, West Air, flydubai, Air Arabia, flynas, fastjet, Kulula and Mango, it said in a statement today.

AirAsia Group head of cabin crew Suhaila Hassan and AirAsia Group head of communications Audrey Progastama Petriny accepted the awards on behalf of the company at a gala ceremony at Pátio da Galé in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday (Dec 1).