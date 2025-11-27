Air quality in Bangkok and its vicinity may exceed safety standards from Nov 28 to Dec 2

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chiang Mai was affected by seasonal smoke pollution in October. Some areas in Bangkok and its vicinity may reach orange-level pollution.

– Thailand’s Pollution Control Department’s Air Pollution Crisis Communication Centre (APCCC) has issued a warning that PM2.5 dust levels are expected to increase significantly from Nov 28 to Dec 2.

There is a possibility that air quality will exceed safety standards in several areas, particularly in Bangkok and its vicinity, where some areas may reach orange-level pollution, a level that signals it is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The APCCC has also highlighted that north-eastern and lower northern Thailand will need to closely monitor the situation as dust levels may rise. But the situation is expected to improve after Dec 2 as meteorological conditions will become more favourable for dust dispersion.

Meteorological conditions continue to affect dust dispersal.

During this period of high dust levels, there is low ventilation rate, temperature inversion near the ground and low air mixing heights. This creates conditions that trap dust particles, causing them to accumulate and remain suspended in the atmosphere for extended periods.

The APCCC urges the public to avoid open burning and to use public transportation to reduce traffic congestion, which will help mitigate the severity of the PM2.5 situation and its impact on public health. This is especially important for vulnerable groups such as patients, children, the elderly and pregnant women.

The public is advised to take extra care of their health and reduce outdoor activities. If going outside is unavoidable, it is recommended to wear face masks or other protective gear. Citizens should also follow the health guidelines provided by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK