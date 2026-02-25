Air pollution after Johor warehouse fire forces 1,500 pupils to switch to online learning

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The storage warehouse fire at Jalan Air Hitam, Senai, was reported at 4.37pm on Feb 24, with firefighters still on site to extinguish the flames on Feb 25.

– More than 1,500 pupils in Johor have been told to switch to online learning following the temporary closure of their schools because of air pollution from a fire at a nearby rubber and plastics storage warehouse.

Johor education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the SJKC Sengkang and SJKC Kulai Besar primary schools have been instructed to close until further notice, based on advice from the Kulai health office.

“The authorities reported that the smell of smoke was still present at the school compounds, which poses health risks if school sessions go on as usual,” he said in a statement on Feb 25.

“The schools have been told to conduct online Home-based Teaching and Learning and stick to the guidelines outlined by the health office.”

This involves 178 pupils, 16 teachers and three administrative personnel from SJKC Sengkang, while SJKC Kulai Besar has 1,353 pupils, 71 teachers and five administrative employees, he added.

Mr Aznan said the move was to safeguard the health and safety of pupils and staff.

The storage warehouse fire at Jalan Air Hitam, Senai, was reported at 4.37pm on Feb 24, with firefighters still on site to extinguish the flames on Feb 25.

A total of 39 firefighters, supported by 11 personnel from a shipbuilding and heavy engineering company, are involved in the operation.

Bukit Batu assemblyman Arthur Chiong Sen Sern said he received reports from parents at around 11am on Feb 25 that about 10 pupils from SK Taman Kota Kulai experienced nausea.

“The school contacted their parents to send the children for treatment,” he said, adding that he had asked the relevant authorities to tackle the air quality issues.

Meanwhile, state housing and local government committee chairman Jafni Shukor said in a statement that the warehouse, located within an industrial zone, was licensed on Aug 18, 2021, for materials processing.

“Firefighters are doing their best to completely put out the flames to contain the situation,” he said.

“The Kulai district office and Kulai Municipal Council have also sent assets like backhoes and excavators to help firefighters dismantle piles of debris,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK