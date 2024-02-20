Aide says Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir is conscious, dismisses claims he’s in critical condition

PETALING JAYA – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is conscious and not in critical condition, says his close aide, refuting claims on social media.

He is still in the Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), or National Heart Institute, and “we will issue an update if there is any significant development”, said the aide, when contacted on Feb 19.

It was reported on Feb 13 that Dr Mahathir would be taking a period of rest following treatment at the institute for an infection after he was admitted on Jan 26.

The 98-year-old’s state of health was revealed during proceedings for his defamation suit against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last week.

Dr Mahathir’s lawyer, Mr Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi, in an application to postpone proceedings, told the court that his client had been admitted to the IJN. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK