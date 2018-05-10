Malaysia elections: Ahmad Yakob sworn in for second term as Kelantan Menteri Besar

KOTA BARU - Datuk Ahmad Yakob of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has been sworn in as Menteri Besar of the Malaysian state of Kelantan.

Datuk Ahmad took the oath of office before Kelantan Regent Dr Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra and Istana Kota Lama in Kota Baru on Thursday (May 10), reported The New Straits Times.

Mr Ahmad was re-elected from the Pasir Pekan state seat in Malaysia's 14th General Election that took place on Wednesday.

This will be his second term as the state's Menteri Besar, having earlier taken over the reins from the late Datuk Nik Aziz Nik Mat.

Among the dignitaries who witnessed the oath-taking ceremony was Tengku Temenggong Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Rizam Tengku Aziz, Judiciary Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Bache, Kelantan State Secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad and Kelantan Mufti, Datuk Mohd Shukri Mohamad.