Ahmad Faizal Azumu appointed Perak Menteri Besar again after resigning

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has been appointed Perak Menteri Besar again after tendering his resignation earlier in the week.

A statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Kol (R) Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor, said Datuk Seri Faizal received the most support from state assemblymen.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar at 3.30pm on Friday (March 13).

On Tuesday, Mr Faizal tendered his resignation as Menteri Besar after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) pulled out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Prior to this, those who were also in the running for the post were state PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria and state Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad.