Agus Yudhoyono elected as Democratic Party chairman, taking over from his father

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the eldest son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, has been elected as the Democratic Party's new chairman by acclamation on Sunday (March 15), following in his father's footsteps.

The decision was made after a plenary session held during the party's fifth national congress in Jakarta.

Democratic Party executive Ferdinand Hutahaean confirmed that Agus, also known as AHY, was declared the winner, the Kompas.com news website reported on Sunday.

Agus was the sole candidate for the chairmanship and had already received 93 per cent of the votes from the party's regional executive boards and branch executive boards during the registration stage of his candidacy.

He is the fifth politician to hold the position after Subur Budhisantoso helmed the party from 2001 to 2005, Hadi Utomo from 2005 to 2010, Anas Urbaningrum from 2010 to 2013 and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono from 2013 to 2020.

Agus had served as the party's deputy chairman since October 2019 after his duties as the party's joint election command chief ended following the 2019 general election in which the party backed opposition leader Prabowo Subianto in the contest against incumbent President Joko Widodo. Prabowo now serves as Indonesian Defence Minister.

The Harvard-educated politician Agus left the military after 16 years to contest the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election but lost that fight to Anies Baswedan.

He remains a prominent figure in the political scene and many observers believe he may run for president in 2024.