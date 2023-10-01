Aging trees show a crisis looms for the world’s everything oil

KUALA LUMPUR – Across swathes of South-east Asia, maturing oil palm trees, some as tall as a 12-storey building, are turning into a multibillion-dollar headache for local farmers, regional governments and consumers everywhere.

As oil palms approach their commercial lifespan of a quarter-century, they provide less of the versatile edible oil, used in everything from ice cream to cosmetics and fuel.

Some plants become too ungainly to tackle for labourers, who rely on hand-held sickles attached to long poles. New palms, however, take several years to yield fruit in commercial quantities.

In palm-producing regions of Malaysia and Indonesia, where the pandemic led to a critical shortage of the manual labor on which the industry depends, an army of farmers has been postponing the inevitable.

Squeezed by high costs and falling yields, many smallholders argue they can’t replant – and have no choice but to keep going.

The result is a significant delay to plantation renewal that will dent harvests in coming years, constraining exports from two countries that account for 85 per cent of global production, which in turn may reduce profits for cultivators while pushing up global prices.

Oil World, a market researcher, warned last month of the consequences of an “alarming decline” in average yields due to slow replanting.

Annual output growth may fall to 1.8 million tons or less in the 10 years to 2030, from an average of 2.9 million tons in the decade to 2020, the Hamburg-based outfit estimated.

The El Nino weather phenomenon won’t help, and in the year ending September 2024, the annual output increase could be the smallest amount in four years.

“The concern is that the cost of production will become uncompetitive,” said Ivy Ng, head of plantations research at CIMB Investment Bank Bhd. in Kuala Lumpur. “The cost is going up, labor cost is going up, everything is going up – and yet your yield is falling because you didn’t replant.”

Higher prices could also mean demand destruction, nudging large commercial buyers and households toward what are normally more expensive alternatives, like soybeans and rapeseed, especially in price-sensitive markets like India.

“In the past, palm was growing very fast and the advantage was the low cost,” Ms Ng said. “But now you’re no longer low cost and then you’re still selling to the same market. So the question here is will the buyers be able to afford it? Can you pass on the cost?”

For governments, it may well add up to a multi-billion financial aid bill. Small farmers underpin the industry, accounting for roughly two-fifths of the planted area in Malaysia and Indonesia, and they form an important voting bloc.