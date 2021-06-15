Agenda for Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's meeting with King uncertain

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is set to meet the country's king on Tuesday (June 15), the latest in a long line of politicians to be granted an audience with the country's ruler in the past week.

The agenda for Tan Sri Muhyiddin's meeting is uncertain, and the audience in itself is a bit out of the ordinary, according to the Malaysiakini website, given that the Prime Minister was already scheduled for a weekly pre-Cabinet audience on Wednesday.

Other political leaders who met the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, told the press that their discussions had mostly been about the economy and the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting also takes place one day ahead of a Special Conference of Rulers convened by the King and a few hours ahead of an expected announcement from Putrajaya on the recovery plan for the country.