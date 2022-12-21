After weathering Covid-19, Bali’s foreign retirees stung by new visa rules

UBUD, Bali - When Lucy retired to Ubud from her job in administration at a health insurance company in Australia in 2011, she counted on soaking up Balinese culture, good food and the balmy climate for decades.

The Sydney native took out a 20-year lease on a 400 sq m plot outside Ubud, and built a villa made from recycled antique panels she imported from Java of a traditional Gladak house. On accommodation alone, the 76-year-old reckons she invested more than the equivalent of $200,000 of her life savings.

Now that investment and a life of friendships and weekly yoga classes built up over more than a decade in Bali’s cultural hub is at risk.

Indonesian authorities are set to introduce new rules by Christmas requiring retirees to deposit 2 billion rupiah (S$173,400) into a state-owned bank within six months as part of an effort to introduce its Second Home Visa, a permit allowing its holder to stay in Indonesia for as long as 10 years.

The new visa is aimed at high net worth individuals as some neighbouring countries do the same.

Malaysia’s My Second Home programme allows foreigners to stay for 10 years, provided they earn RM40,000 (S$12,200) per month and pay a RM1 million deposit. Thailand offers stays for as long as 20 years along with everything from airport transfers to health checkups for discerning expats for up to 1 million baht a year (S$38,900).

But as Indonesia eyes the wealthy it also risks upending the lives of thousands, including 6,000 in Bali alone, who have devoted their life savings fixing up rental villas, hiring staff, knitting together friendships. Some say they made a difference to local businesses and the families of their staff when tourism evaporated during the pandemic.

The Straits Times conducted interviews via text, phone and in person with nearly a dozen people whose time in Bali date back to the late 1980s. None of them wanted their names to be used on worries that comments would be seen as criticism of the government at a sensitive time.

But all the respondents expressed a sense of bewilderment that the rules upon which they would live out their golden years could be changed so drastically and so soon.

Lucy, not her real name, said the sudden change may make newcomers think twice.

“It sends a signal that your security, your whole life here can suddenly change.”

“If this has happened to me, it can happen to anyone,” she told the Straits Times.

Holders of retirement visas will have to switch to the country’s new 10-year visa by the middle of 2023, according to regulations issued by Indonesia’s ministry of law and human rights in late October. The regulations were set to go into effect as early as Friday, according to the new rules.

But officials are waiting on technical instructions from Jakarta outlining what to do in cases where retirees cannot make the deposit.