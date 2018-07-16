After Taiwan soiree, former Malaysian PM Najib's son Nazifuddin went to Moscow for the World Cup

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The jet-setting son of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, has raised eyebrows on social media after sharing photos of himself catching the World Cup final in Moscow a week after supporters of his father raised funds to help him pay part of his bail and legal fees.

Nazifuddin, secretary-general of the Olympic Council of Malaysia, on Sunday (July 15) posted several photos on Facebook of his time in Moscow catching the match that saw France beating Croatia 4-2 in the nail-biting final.

In one photo, he is seen posing with Russian World Cup mascot Zabivaka, the football-playing wolf.

He also posted photos of himself giving the thumbs-up sign at the Luzhniki Stadium along with another shot with retired French international footballer Christian Karembeu.

"Yeah! Finals!!! Croatia against France, which is your choice?" Nazifuddin wrote in the post.

His Moscow visit came just a week after Umno grassroots supporters rallied to raise RM489,166 (S$164,654) to help the former premier settle his RM1 million bail and legal fees.

Najib, who was Prime Minister until the country's shocking May 9 general election result that ousted his Barisan Nasional coalition from power, was charged on July 4 with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power in connection to RM42 million (S$14 million) he received from SRC International, a former unit of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) state fund.

While the family were able to amass enough funds to pay the bail, Najib and his three children had claimed that their bank accounts had been frozen in relation to the 1MDB investigation.

Nazifuddin's brother, Mohd Nizar Najib, also took to Facebook to lament that he could not pay his bills due to his account being frozen.

Najib, meanwhile, said he had found out that his account was frozen only when a personal cheque he issued to pay for his daughter's medical treatment had bounced.

"The authorities need to realise that I am an ordinary citizen too. As the head of my household, I too have bills to pay, medical bills to attend to, and a household to run," the Pekan MP said in a statement on July 11, claiming that he was a victim of a "draconian act" by the government.

Nazifuddin had also set social media on fire on July 5 after he was spotted wining and dining Taiwanese actress Celia Chang in Taipei.

Taiwanese portal Apple Daily said the pair were seen dining at a steakhouse and having a massage at a top luxury shopping district near Taipei 101.

Zhang's spokesman said Nazifuddin was a friend of the actress, and she had only acted as his guide during his short trip to Taipei. Zhang also responded, saying she did not receive any money or gifts from Nazifuddin during their outing.