After royal intervention, Muhyiddin's grip to be tested sooner rather than later

Rulers' move seen as a call for Parliament to sit earlier, perhaps as soon as next month

The royals' action has put more pressure on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose grip on a parliamentary majority has been scrutinised since a spate of defections in January, although the law states that it is up to the Premier to decide when to bring Parliament into session.PHOTO: REUTERS
    1 hour ago
The ball is still in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's court, but the odds for a winning shot have narrowed after Malaysia's royals indicated on Wednesday that emergency rule will end in August, and the government's legitimacy needs to be tested in Parliament sooner rather than later.

The statements by the King and his fellow rulers of the nine states in the federation, who take turns to be the monarch, came just a day after the Premier vowed to convene the legislature by October, when it is expected that the worst Covid-19 wave to hit the country would have eased and 40 per cent of the population would have been vaccinated.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2021, with the headline 'After royal intervention, Muhyiddin's grip to be tested sooner rather than later'. Subscribe
