After royal intervention, Muhyiddin's grip to be tested sooner rather than later

The ball is still in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's court, but the odds for a winning shot have narrowed after Malaysia's royals indicated on Wednesday that emergency rule will end in August, and the government's legitimacy needs to be tested in Parliament sooner rather than later.

The statements by the King and his fellow rulers of the nine states in the federation, who take turns to be the monarch, came just a day after the Premier vowed to convene the legislature by October, when it is expected that the worst Covid-19 wave to hit the country would have eased and 40 per cent of the population would have been vaccinated.