Malaysia announces measures to curb abuses after minister exposes ‘culture of corruption’ at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Wednesday announced that with immediate effect, only senior immigration officers have the authority to decide if a foreign visitor should be denied entry to the country, reported the Malay Mail.

Senior officers are those with a grade of KP41 and above, he told reporters at a press conference. Previously, junior officers with a grade of KP29 were also authorised to issue a “not to land” notice to travellers who failed to satisfy entry criteria.

The new measures came after Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing called for a probe into the “culture of corruption” among some immigration officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on June 30.

Datuk Seri Tiong was earlier accused of barging into the arrival hall at KLIA’s Terminal 1 to free a Chinese national.

He later clarified that he had clearance to enter the restricted zone, and he had to intervene as the Chinese traveller said she was told to pay thousands of ringgit to be allowed entry to Malaysia. In fact, he said he had visited KLIA in four previous occasions to resolve similar matters.

The incident has since triggered an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which has recorded no less than 14 statements. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also made a surprise visit to KLIA on Sunday to understand the operations on the ground.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin said translators would also be stationed at the help desks at all major entry points to make sure travellers have no communication issue with the immigration officials.

Immigration officers had told Mr Tiong that they had a misunderstanding with the Chinese traveller due to language barrier.

Mr Saifuddin also said signs informing visitors of the documents they must present when approaching immigration counters would be displayed at the airports too, reported Malay Mail.

He also acknowledged the misconduct of some immigration officers, although he stressed that most of the department’s personnel were committed and disciplined in carrying out their duties.

MACC said on Wednesday that the Chinese national, together with her companion, had returned to China. They were not barred from leaving as they were not suspects, the agency said.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki also said his team had identified the agent who was suspected of soliciting bribes from the Chinese national, reported Free Malaysia Today.