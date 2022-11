SUNGAI LONG, Selangor - Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has his political and economic priorities cut out for him after taking the helm of the country on Thursday following divisive polls.

At his maiden press conference, he said he will defend the rights of the Malay-Muslim majority, Islam as the official religion of Malaysia and the position of the Malay rulers, while emphasising that the rights of all Malaysians will be similarly protected vigorously.