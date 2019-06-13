After a year of uncertainty, Malaysia's Telekom at last appoints its group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Telekom Malaysia on Thursday (June 13) announced the appointment of its group CEO, after a year without a permanent chief and amid questions whether politics would play a role in picking its head.

Telekom, a government linked company, has appointed former senior executive of telco Celcom Axiata, Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin, as its new managing director and group chief executive officer.

"We look forward to working with him and I am confident that with his wealth of experience, expertise and industry know-how, Noor Kamarul is fully capable to take TM (Telekom) forward into the future and explore new frontiers of growth," chairman Rosli Man said in a statement.

Telekom has been without a permanent group CEO for the last one year after Mohammed Shazalli Ramly left the company in June last year.

The post was held by former acting group CEO Bazlan Osman for three months before his abrupt departure in November.

Datuk Bazlan was replaced by Telekom's chief operating officer Imri Mokhtar, who also assumed the role of acting group CEO.

But Mr Rosli shocked corporate and political watchers earlier this month, when he said at the company's annual general meeting that he had been instructed by the Prime Minister's Office to hold back the appointment.

In previous cases, only the Finance Ministry would be involved in approving top appointments at Telekom.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad then stepped up to say that Mr Imri would not be elevated as CEO, though he didn't say why.

Mr Rosli in the statement on Thursday said: "Imri will resume his role as the COO to drive the business operations of unifi, TM One, TM Global and information technology & network technology (IT&NT) to better serve our customers."

Mr Noor Kamarul, 60, has 34 years experience in managing telecommunication networks and services in Malaysia and Indonesia focusing on fixed network, mobile network and mobile broadband services.