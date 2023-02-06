After saving up for 30 years, Cambodian man’s dream of ‘airplane house’ takes off

Visitors taking pictures in front of the "airplane house" built by Mr Chrach Pov in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Feb 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Chrach Pov applying paint to his "airplane house" in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Feb 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
SIEM REAP - A Cambodian man, inspired by a lifelong dream of flying, has built a home that is modelled on a plane, complete with a fuselage-like structure standing 6m above the ground housing his two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The concrete construction, which has mock engines, wings and a tailplane, was built by Mr Chrach Pov, 43, and has created a stir in the district of Siem Reap province where he lives.

“I am so excited that I can fulfil my dream now even though it is not yet 100 per cent done,” said Mr Pov, who reckons he has spent about US$20,000 (S$26,500) so far.

The construction worker plans to build a coffee shop next to his home for visitors and still hopes to be able to fly on a real plane one day, despite admitting he is nervous about actually flying.

Mr Pov saved up for over 30 years to afford building his dream house, Khmer Times reported.

He said that he finally started to build the concrete aircraft house, which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, in March 2022. REUTERS

