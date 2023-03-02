Aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur airport suspended due to technical problems

SEPANG - All Aerotrain operations at the main terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have been suspended until further notice, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

Its managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said this was because existing trains were beyond serviceability given that the assets were 25 years old.

He told a press conference at KLIA on Thursday: “Aerotrain operations were suspended since the breakdown yesterday and we made the official announcement on Thursday.

“We truly apologise for the inconvenience caused but we had to take this decision as safety is our utmost priority.”

On the cause of the breakdown, Datuk Iskandar said it was due to its circuit breakers being tripped.

“This happened to the first train that broke down, with the second train (sent to ferry stranded passengers) also experiencing technical difficulties.

“These are, however preliminary findings, as we have to dismantle all parts of the train (including the platforms) to diagnose the real cause of the issue,” he said.

He added that round-the-clock shuttle bus services would be provided to assist passengers heading towards the satellite building.

The maximum capacity for passengers for each bus was 40 at a time, he said.

Datuk Iskandar added that 114 passengers were stranded by the Aerotrain breakdown on Wednesday, and they had to walk almost half a kilometre to the satellite building.

“Assistance was given where possible. The 10 passengers who missed their flights were also compensated with new flight tickets and accommodation,” he said.

On Monday, an Aerotrain halted mid-way on the tracks from the KLIA main terminal building to the satellite building.

A second train was immediately deployed for stranded passengers but it experienced technical difficulties, resulting in passengers having to walk towards the satellite building.

The company has since employed other existing trains for passenger transits based on the following schedules: 6am to 10am, 12pm to 3.30pm, 5pm to 11.30pm, and 12.30am to 3.30am. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK