Activists say Japanese filmmaker held in Myanmar was at protest

YANGON • Myanmar authorities detained a Japanese documentary filmmaker after he attended a protest in Yangon over the weekend against recent executions carried out by the military government, activists said yesterday.

The activists and Myanmar media reports have identified the Japanese man as Mr Toru Kubota. Reuters could not independently confirm the activists' accounts and media reports.

A government spokesman in Tokyo said a Japanese man has been detained in Myanmar and Tokyo was calling for his release as soon as possible. Japanese officials declined to identify the man.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a news conference that the man is in his 20s and had been filming a demonstration last Saturday. The Japanese embassy in Myanmar was pressing for his release, he said.

Dozens of people in Tokyo rallied outside Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday in support of Mr Kubota and other detainees in Myanmar.

An activist who attended Saturday's protest said he saw Mr Kubota at the rally at around 3pm in Yangon's South Dagon district and that Mr Kubota had left soon afterwards and headed to a bus station.

"As far as we know, he was the first person arrested. Three others were detained at around 3.30pm at the bus station," said the activist, who is a leader of the Yangon Democratic Youth Strike organisation. "We're worried about their safety," said the activist, who declined to be identified.

Another activist involved in organising the protest, who also declined to be identified, confirmed the arrests.

Since the military seized power in Myanmar in February last year, nearly 15,000 people have been arrested and 11,820 remain in detention, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group.

The Saturday protest was a rare show of defiance in Myanmar's biggest city after the junta announced last Monday that it had executed four democracy activists accused of aiding "terror acts".

Last year, Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi was arrested in Myanmar and charged with spreading false news during a crackdown on the media. He was later allowed to return to Japan.

Myanmar soldiers shot and killed a Japanese journalist during a pro-democracy demonstration in Yangon in 2007.

According to a personal website featuring his portfolio, Mr Kubota is a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, with a primary focus on ethnic conflicts, immigrants and refugee issues. It said he has worked with media companies such as Yahoo! News Japan, Vice Japan and Al Jazeera English.

Myanmar rights activist Thet Swe Win, who is based in Thailand, said Mr Kubota had made a documentary about him and the Japanese filmmaker had told him last month he had got a visa to return to Myanmar.

REUTERS