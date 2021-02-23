Active cases of Covid-19 in Malaysia drop by over 40% in past two weeks

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has dropped by more than 40 per cent in the last two weeks ago, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday (Feb 23).

Malaysia recorded 2,468 new infections, but discharged a higher figure of 4,055 patients on Tuesday.

This resulted in a further fall to 30,475 active cases, or Covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals or at government centres.

The figure is a contrast to the peak of 52,186 active cases recorded on Feb 10.

The number of active cases has consistently been on the decline since then.

The ministry's director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stood at 288,229, with 256,678 total recoveries since the coronavirus was tracked in Malaysia from January last year.

There are currently 196 patients in intensive care, with 92 requiring ventilator support.

Fourteen more people died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising Malaysia's Covid-19 death toll to 1,076.