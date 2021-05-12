For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Actions by Myanmar's junta show its resolve to cement grip on country
Military regards Asean leaders' pleas for restraint and dialogue as suggestions
The signs in Myanmar are bleak more than two weeks after Asean declared a five-point consensus on what must happen in this turbulent member state.
Since the agreement on April 24 that violence must cease, Myanmar's military regime has killed 33 people and arrested 454 more. A poet detained for interrogation over the weekend turned up dead - with his internal organs removed.