Acehnese student in Singapore leads global relief push as deadly floods hit province

Items purchased by Forum Mahasiswa Aceh di Dunia (FORMAD), a federation of 25 Acehnese student organisations around the world, being distributed at disaster zones in Aceh.

SINGAPORE – As floods struck homes in his home town in Aceh in late November, displacing his neighbours and destroying their properties, Mr Hafiz Akbar, an Acehnese student in Singapore, found himself coordinating relief efforts from his dorm room in the National University of Singapore.

The 25-year-old, a master’s student at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), heads the Forum Mahasiswa Aceh di Dunia (FORMAD), a federation of 25 Acehnese student organisations around the world.

Since the deadly floods struck on Nov 25, Mr Hafiz has been juggling school, his part-time teaching assistant duties and coordinating with FORMAD groups, including those in the Middle East, China and Malaysia.

“Coordinating takes a lot of time, sometimes even into the early hours, because our members are spread across time zones,” he told The Straits Times on Dec 9.

FORMAD’s 2,500-strong network has become a channel for information, logistics support and advocacy as the humanitarian situation deepens. The group began raising funds and distributing basic supplies within hours of the floods by working with local partners.

While the group has collected a modest 10 million rupiah (S$776) so far, Mr Hafiz said the funds were deployed immediately to buy food, bottled water and medicine.

These supplies reached families in the worst-hit districts days before official assistance could get through washed-out roads.

Things purchased by FORMAD, a federation of 25 Acehnese student organisations around the world, have been distributed at disaster zones in Aceh. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HAFIZ AKBAR

“People cannot wait to eat or drink. In many places, prices spiked because of scarcity, so moving quickly mattered more than the size of the funds,” he said. Mr Hafiz added that in some areas, helicopters are now needed to deliver relief because the communities cannot be reached by land.

According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, the Sumatra floods have left more than 1,390 people dead, 330 missing and 5,700 injured.

Advocacy role

As it continues to raise funds and amplify other donation drives, Mr Hafiz said FORMAD’s focus now is on advocating for a more coordinated and faster humanitarian response to help affected communities.

On Dec 4, the group submitted a letter to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, calling for an independent assessment of the disaster and for international relief to be readied if conditions worsen.

The letter was signed by Mr Hafiz, who is p ursuin g a Master in International Affairs under a scholarship.

He said more help is urgently needed on the ground. Several hospitals and clinics in central Aceh were severely damaged, with stocks of basic medicine, including antibiotics and antifungal treatments, rendered unusable.

Based on reports from volunteers, he noted that some areas bear the devastation of “a second tsunami”. Several Acehnese leaders, including Governor Muzakir Manaf, have made similar comparisons to the 2004 disaster that killed more than 170,000 people in the province.

“What we are seeing is not just flooding, and entire houses have been buried in mud. Families have lost clothes, documents, everything they had physically,” he said.

Local groups and reports coming out of Aceh, one of Indonesia’s poorest provinces, said food and clean water remain the most urgent needs.

Mr Hafiz added that access has been hampered by damaged bridges, submerged roads and delays in official verification processes.

In some locations, evacuees were unable to receive government aid because they no longer had identity cards or family registration documents, having lost them in the floods.

“People tell me that it is not the floods themselves that are putting people at risk,” Mr Hafiz said. “It is the breakdown of supply chains, and the slowness of the response.”

Indonesia has not declared a national emergency and maintains that the situation remains manageable. The authorities have deployed more than 30,000 Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel to disaster-hit areas across Sumatra, including the worst-affected districts in Aceh.

Senior leaders, including President Prabowo Subianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, have visited the affected communities to oversee relief operations.

Mr Hafiz has also advised Acehnese organisations and Singapore-based partners on how to legally channel donations, including through licensed charities that can conduct public fundraising.

While FORMAD cannot accept public donations in Singapore, individuals can transfer money privately, which the group then channels to vetted local partners.

The crisis has been personal for Mr Hafiz, who will be going back to his home town in Tapaktuan in South Aceh on Dec 15.

His mother and relatives were making an eight-hour journey from Banda Aceh back to Tapaktuan on Nov 25 when heavy rain triggered flash floods along their coastal route. By dawn, water levels had risen so quickly that they were forced to abandon their car and wait for rescuers.

He recounted how they saw the water climb to the roof of the vehicle as they tried to turn back, before the current started to intensify. They spent hours stranded in the dark, unsure if the car would be swept away, before a rescue team evacuated them to safety.

While grateful that his family is safe, Mr Hafiz said the situation in his home province remains dire and that many others still urgently need help.

“This (the current crisis) has reminded us how vulnerable Aceh still is, and how every hour matters when disaster strikes,” he added.