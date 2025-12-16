Aceh urges govt to allow entry of humanitarian aid from Malaysia

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

MEDAN – Aceh residents are urging the government to allow the entry of 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Malaysia, as survivors continue to struggle nearly three weeks after devastating floods hit the Indonesian province .

The aid, donated by Acehnese communities living in Malaysia, remains stranded in Malaysia due to administrative hurdles and because the disaster has not been declared a national emergency, according to Aceh administration spokesman Teuku Kamaruzzaman.