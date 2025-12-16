Straitstimes.com header logo

Aceh urges govt to allow entry of humanitarian aid from Malaysia

Young women stand next to a damaged house following a flash flood as they wait for donations from passing motorists in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra, on December 13, 2025. Devastating floods and landslides have killed 1,006 people in Indonesia, rescuers said December 13 as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with the huge scale of relief efforts. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Young women waiting for donations from passing motorists in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra, Dec 13.

PHOTO: AFP

MEDAN – Aceh residents are urging the government to allow the entry of 500 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Malaysia, as survivors continue to struggle nearly three weeks after

devastating floods hit the Indonesian province

.

The aid, donated by Acehnese communities living in Malaysia, remains stranded in Malaysia due to administrative hurdles and because the disaster has not been declared a national emergency, according to Aceh administration spokesman Teuku Kamaruzzaman.

