Abrupt suspension of Malaysian budget carrier MYAirline leaves passengers stranded at KL airport

Dozens of passengers were left stranded at Malaysia’s budget airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday morning, after the sudden suspension of operations by budget carrier MYAirline on the same day.

The airline, whose first flight was in December 2022, announced at 5.30am on Facebook and subsequently other social media platforms that operations had been “temporarily suspended” with immediate effect because of “significant financial pressures”.

Passengers due to board morning flights to various locations, including Bangkok, Kuching and Penang, at the budget terminal at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) were greeted with closed service counters.

In images circulated online, a crowd of people with their suitcases gathered at check-in counters while airport employees attended to them.

Some passengers wrote on social media that they had been told by KLIA2 airport authorities to contact MYAirline or the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) for assistance, with dozens writing that they had learnt of their flight cancellations only after arriving at the airport.

Many lamented the short notice given before the airline suspended flight operations, with one user of X, formerly known as Twitter, saying passengers were made to “wait like idiots” for hours for a counter that would never open.

Discussions online also revolved around alternative flight options, especially for many who had been booked on flights on Thursday.

Passengers who were scheduled to fly with MYAirline were advised to seek assistance from its customer care team through e-mail.

Those who were affected by the cancelled flights were reportedly told to avoid going to the airport unless they had secured alternative travel plans.

MYAirline made no mention of refunds, but Mavcom said on Thursday that the airline was still liable for compensating the consumers.

The aviation commission said it had ordered MYAirline to stop the booking and sales of its flights on all platforms, adding that it was also investigating the airline’s operator over complaints of “unpaid statutory payments” to its employees.

The airline’s various social media platforms were still promoting flights on Wednesday.

MYAirline is owned by Malaysian entrepreneur Goh Hwan Hua who holds a majority share through two private companies, Zillion Wealth and Trillion Cove Holdings, the Malaysian media has reported.

The airline started showing signs of trouble on Sunday after its chief executive Rayner Teo resigned over “health considerations”.

It then appeared to have received a temporary reprieve, after announcing on Monday that it had received an extension of its air operator certificate by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Wednesday that the airline should approach Mavcom to discuss its reported financial difficulties.

The carrier, which mainly offers domestic flights within Malaysia, started flying to Bangkok – its first international destination – in June.

