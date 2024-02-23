About 60.9% of Indonesian voters in Singapore voted for presidential frontrunner Prabowo

JAKARTA – About 60.9 per cent of Indonesian voters in Singapore voted for the archipelago’s defence minister Prabowo Subianto as their new president, a slightly higher proportion than ongoing national counts.

Mr Prabowo is on course to win the election by a wide margin, leading with about 58.89 per cent of the total number of votes, election commission results showed on Feb 23.

Slightly more than three-quarters of all votes have been counted. The final result is not expected until March, but early indications point to the former military leader succeeding popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

Mr Prabowo’s running mate is Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the older son of Mr Widodo.

In an Instagram post on Feb 23, the Indonesian Overseas Election Committee in Singapore (PPLN) said that 31,676 valid ballots were counted from Singapore, with 532 votes found to be invalid. About half of them voted by post, while others turned up at the embassy in Chatsworth Road on Feb 11 to vote directly.

The majority of these voters chose Mr Prabowo, who garnered 60.94 per cent of the vote.

Some 205 million Indonesians were eligible to vote in this election Feb 14, but it is not known yet how many of them voted.

The results from Singapore also showed a departure from the national results in relation to Mr Prabowo’s rivals.

Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan received 10.78 per cent of the votes from Singapore, while former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo got 28.28 per cent.

In comparison, the national count showed that Mr Anies got about 24.06 per cent while Mr Ganjar obtained around 17.05 per cent.

Mr Dedi Dinarto, lead Indonesia analyst at Singapore-based public policy advisory firm Global Counsel, said that Mr Prabowo’s commanding lead is primarily due to his use of TikTok as a campaign platform.

“This resonated particularly well with Indonesian migrant workers in Singapore, who constitute the largest voting bloc here,” he said.