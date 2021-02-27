A year of political instability

Feb 21: Malaysia's ruling pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) holds a meeting to discuss the promised transition of power from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Tun Dr Mahathir is given the latitude to decide when to step down.

Feb 23: Opposition MPs, including from Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), join hands with most of Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and a faction in Mr Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat to declare their support for Dr Mahathir's leadership, gathering at the Sheraton Hotel outside Kuala Lumpur.