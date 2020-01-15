A wedding full of real special effects

CAVITE (Philippines) • A couple getting married in the Philippines on Sunday witnessed more drama than they had probably expected.

In stunning shots that have since gone viral on social media, Chino and Kat Palomar exchanged vows in Cavite province under a gigantic cloud of smoke and ash from Taal, one of the world's smallest active volcanoes.

"The mood was surprisingly calm despite the large billows of smoke that were already prominently visible in the ceremony area," said wedding photographer Randolf Evan.

He related how the volcano began spewing smoke before the wedding, and ash began to fall on the party towards the end of the ceremony.

Social media users were amazed by the shots of the couple and their party in a white canvas tent lit with fairy lights under billowing clouds streaked by lightning.

"Kudos to the wedding planner," one netizen said. "This is going to be tough to top."



Filipinos Chino and Kat Palomar exchanged vows in Cavite province on Sunday under a huge cloud of smoke and ash from Taal. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Evan said: "We later found out their wedding was eight years and two kids in the making, so this day they planned for was going to be special no matter what, with or without the Taal volcano's intervention!"

REUTERS