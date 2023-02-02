A two-day wait for a bed in Malaysian government hospitals

PETALING JAYA - With the emergency department at some Malaysian government hospitals bursting at their seams, some doctors have said that the wait for beds can stretch to two days or more.

Speaking to The Star on condition of anonymity, doctors say the shortage of inpatient beds, overstretched resources and manpower crunch are the cocktail of reasons that have driven up the congestion at hospitals.

At a government hospital in Sabah, an emergency physician said the wait time could go up to two days and stretch to beyond four to five on bad days.

“The main cause is there are insufficient inpatient beds. Therefore, patients have to wait in the emergency department to be admitted,” the doctor said.

While the long wait cannot be attributed as the cause of deaths among patients, it does indirectly contribute to further deterioration of the patient’s condition.

“Indirectly I would say it is possible. For instance, the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds meant that patients stay longer in the emergency department rather than being transferred to the ICU where they will get better care,” he added.

However, the patients are treated while they wait for beds.

The emergency department crowd could get worse during a dengue outbreak, festive seasons, school holidays and long weekends.

At a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, a doctor said the emergency department was already crowded.

“The waiting time for patients to be seen can go up to three hours but waiting for admission can even be more than a day,” he said.

“In government hospitals they deal with multiple problems. This does not only include clinical issues but also poor infrastructure, lack of human resources, social issues and lack of specialists even.

“For a mere RM1 (S$0.31), a patient is registered at the emergency department waiting to be seen. If admitted, then the patient is taken to the ward.

“However, there may be pending admissions which require more critical care. Hence, a patient may end up waiting longer at the emergency department as beds are limited and at times patients are managed in different wards,” he said.