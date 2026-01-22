A third of Malaysia’s water pipes past their prime

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Almost one-third of Malaysia’s 140,000km of water pipelines are past their prime, and cracks and leaks are driving operating costs sharply higher.

National water assets custodian Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB) chairman Jaseni Maidinsa said about 39,000km of pipelines must be replaced, a move that would cost an estimated RM58.5 billion (S$18.5 billion), at RM1.5 million per kilometre.

“The focus must shift to replacing aged pipelines to curb non-revenue water (NRW) losses. There is no point in building new treatment plants when we keep on losing water,” he said at a media forum organised by PAAB and the Malaysian Press Institute on Jan 21.

Datuk Seri Jaseni said that if it is financially unfeasible for water supply companies to carry out pipeline replacements, and if they face substantial treated water losses or high NRW levels, the government will provide the necessary funding to address the issue with PAAB facilitating implementation.

He added that to address NRW losses across all states, the federal government has decided to provide funding to replace ageing pipelines that are in critical need of repair .

“The funding for the repairs and replacement will commence in 2026. The pipelines were meant to last 30 years, but they have gone past 50 years.

“Hence, they have to be replaced, and we need to have a concrete plan with financing. We want to do it by 2050,” Mr Jaseni said.

“It will incur a lot of funds, but it has to be done because if we do not carry out the repairs, we will have leakages every day. However, we will prioritise areas which are in critical need of repairs.”

Mr Jaseni stressed the importance of regular scrutiny of the country’s water assets by the Auditor-General’s Office as a safeguard for the national water supply.

He said that treating river water was the most cost-effective method, as it required only conventional treatment.

“Protecting the source itself is a relatively simple task.

“It would involve gazetting catchment boundaries and giving the local authorities the responsibility to manage the area and ensure the yields from water catchments do not deteriorate,” Mr Jaseni said.

He cautioned that with Malaysia’s population growing, water demand rose by 2 per cent to 3 per cent annually, and when economic activity was factored in, the demand could climb as high as 5 per cent to 7 per cent.

Mr Jaseni also said that safeguarding water sources is critical for both sustainability and affordability.

“Without proper protection of existing water sources, the country would be forced to tap alternative sources, which often require more complex and costly treatment.

“When it costs more, we will need to recoup the expenses through higher water tariffs,” he added.

Mr Jaseni said that when a water catchment area is gazetted, the state’s Land Office should document it to ensure that nearby landowners are not adversely affected.

“It should be reflected in the planning so that the water catchment is protected, especially if there are parties intending to undertake development in the surrounding areas.

“This ensures that anyone planning to acquire land is aware that the area is a water catchment that is subject to regulations,” he said.

Mr Jaseni added that regular audits would help distinguish gazetted areas from privately owned land and prevent water catchment zones from being disturbed.

Ideally, he said, water catchment areas should be fenced and monitored with day-and-night patrols to ensure proper protection.

“Water is needed 24/7 by the public, which is why it must be constantly guarded around the clock. Factories should not be located near water bodies, as accidents can occur at any time.

“Whether legal or illegal, factories in such zones should be removed and relocated to industrial estates,” said Mr Jaseni.

PAAB chief executive Zulkiflee Omar was a panellist at the media forum, which was moderated by The Star’s deputy executive editor Sim Leoi Leoi and TV3 news anchor Muhammed Ahmad Hamdan. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK