Letter From Bangkok

A ‘Thai tattoo’: Reflections on my time in Thailand

Tan Tam Mei
Assistant Foreign Editor
The writer, who spent nearly three years in Thailand as a correspondent, returns to Singapore in 2024 as personal commitments beckon. ST PHOTOS: TAN TAM MEI
The writer interviewing reformist politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit before Thailand's May 2023 election. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THANATHORN JUANGROONGRUANGKIT
The writer (right) interviewing veteran politician Sudarat Keyuraphan before Thailand's May 2023 election. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SUDARAT KEYURAPHAN
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK – I got a tattoo while living in Thailand.

Not by choice, though.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top