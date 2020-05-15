A quiet 73rd birthday in the office for Malaysian PM Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin turns 73 on Friday (May 15).

"We presented him with a big birthday card from the Prime Minister's Office staff and birthday wishes," said one of his aides.

"It's a full working day for him and his programme is full today. No other celebrations that we know of," added the aide.

Although it seems like a quiet birthday for Tan Sri Muhyiddin, checks on his Facebook page showed more than a thousand people wishing him Happy Birthday and a long life.

Many referred to him as "Abah (father)", a Malay term of endearment, as they showered him with birthday wishes and hoped that he would enjoy good health.

"Happy birthday, Abah, may you have a long life and given good health to continue to lead the country. Abah is the best leader for us," posted Nan Faznan, while Srikandi Humaira wrote, "Happy birthday Abah, a leader with the people at heart, may you be given long life and good health".

"Happy birthday Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. May God protect and bless Tan Sri. We need to take note and assist our youths who are troubled and not productive," said James Ng Ming Hwee, referring to the National Youth Day which falls on Friday.

Some also said that they were excited sharing the same birthday as the Prime Minister, while many others shared gifs and their own posters of Mr Muhyiddin in the comments section.

Related Story Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin in firing line over lack of clarity on his majority in Parliament