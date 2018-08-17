A plane belonging to China's Xiamen Airlines crash-lands in Manila

MANILA (XINHUA) - A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of China's Xiamen Airlines landed on its belly early on Friday (Aug 17) at the Manila international airport, an airport official said.
A source at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) told Xinhua that the plane's landing gear might have been damaged after it landed at around 12.05am local time at the airport, making the plane skid off the runway to the grassy portion of the airport.
"The passengers are being evacuated now. An emergency evacuation is ongoing," the source said, adding that so far no casualties have been reported.
The planes' wings and engines were also damaged as a result of the bad landing, the source said.
The NAIA authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the accident.
Manila has been experiencing stormy weather but the source could not confirm if the accident was caused by the weather.
(This story is developing)