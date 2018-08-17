A plane belonging to China's Xiamen Airlines crash-lands in Manila

MANILA (XINHUA) - A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of China's Xiamen Airlines landed on its belly early on Friday (Aug 17) at the Manila international airport, an airport official said.

A source at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) told Xinhua that the plane's landing gear might have been damaged after it landed at around 12.05am local time at the airport, making the plane skid off the runway to the grassy portion of the airport.

"The passengers are being evacuated now. An emergency evacuation is ongoing," the source said, adding that so far no casualties have been reported.

The planes' wings and engines were also damaged as a result of the bad landing, the source said.

The NAIA authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the accident.

Manila has been experiencing stormy weather but the source could not confirm if the accident was caused by the weather.

A video clip uploaded by a Weibo user @大甜软糖 shows the moment inside the Xiamen Airlines plane when it crash-landed at the Manila airport. #XiamenAirlines #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/GxVjRqXSTa — Henry Yin Hang (@HenryYinCNA) August 16, 2018

LOOK: Xiamen Air Flight MF8667 crash lands in NAIA late Thursday night amid bad weather. (📷: @firealertmm) | via @jervismanahan pic.twitter.com/BWIbuV3vjy — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 16, 2018

BREAKING: Xiamen Air #MF8667 Xiamen to Manila (Boeing 737-800 B-5498) appears to have suffered a runway excursion on landing in storms/heavy rain at MNL at 1555UTC after a period of holding & a missed approach. Reports of engine detached. Updates soon. | Photo via @jelof21 pic.twitter.com/0jJfdjKf00 — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) August 16, 2018

ATC AUDIO: Manila Tower Controller repeatedly calls 'Xiamen Air 8667' but gets no reply. Eventually tells flights on final to Runway 24 to go-around (inbounds since switched to Rwy 13). Skip to 26 minutes in: https://t.co/wqtRseZJ3P | #MF8667 pic.twitter.com/KkvVitfjnp — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) August 16, 2018

Latest: A Xiamen Air Boeing 737-800 has been involved in a runway excursion at #Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport Airport, in the #Philippines.



• It’s rainy season in Philippines, but specifically #Manila has experienced terrible flooding over the last 7 days. pic.twitter.com/f6EDSDVR5c — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) August 16, 2018

We're following reports that #MF8667 may have suffered a runway overrun in Manila upon landing. Playback for the flight is available at https://t.co/VnPJP3pedh



🕵️ @reymar_rebote pic.twitter.com/LsUeCNUHXW — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 16, 2018

#BREAKING Xiamen Airlines says on its Weibo account that all 165 passengers on-board the plane MF8667, which crash landed 23:55 local time in Manila airport, evacuated safely after the emergency incident. The airline says no injures have been reported. — Henry Yin Hang (@HenryYinCNA) August 16, 2018

(This story is developing)