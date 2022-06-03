A pathologist, a priest and a hunt for justice in the Philippines

MANILA (REUTERS) - The same day Aurora Blas found her husband's body in a Manila funeral home in 2016 with a bullet hole in his head, she signed a document provided by the mortician saying pneumonia had killed him. That decision has haunted her.

She couldn't afford an autopsy, so she agreed to the lie in order to bury her husband. Like others who lost loved ones in the surge of vigilante-style killings in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, Aurora said she was compelled to accept a death certificate that failed to acknowledge what everyone knew: Her husband was shot dead by unknown assailants, another casualty in the nation's drug war.

Nearly six years later, Aurora's desire to set the record straight has brought her to Dr Raquel Dr Fortun, a forensic pathologist at the University of the Philippines Manila. With the consent of the families and the help of a Catholic priest, Dr Fortun is examining the exhumed remains of some of the poorest drug war victims to document how they died.

"It's definitely not pneumonia," said Dr Fortun, as she identified a gunshot hole in the exhumed skull of Aurora's husband.

Human rights groups claim that Philippine police and vigilantes under their direction murdered unarmed drug suspects on a massive scale on Mr Duterte's watch, allegations that authorities have denied.

The International Criminal Court(ICC) last year announced it would pursue an investigation of suspected crimes against humanity; it estimates that somewhere between 12,000 and 30,000 people were killed between July 2016 and March 2019.

Mr Duterte's spokesperson has said his government "will not cooperate" with the ICC investigation, claiming it was "legally erroneous and politically motivated".

The Philippine government, whose drug war death tally runs through April 2022, officially acknowledges 6,248 deaths.

Mr Duterte, who has steadfastly defended his drug war and denied any wrongdoing, is due to leave office on June 30 when his six-year term expires. In a statement to Reuters, his office said the administration's "relentless" fight against illegal drugs had produced significant accomplishments, and it was confident the country's justice system is working.

Now, in an improbable turn of events, the poverty of families upended by the killings has led to new evidence of potential misconduct.

In the Philippines, grave spaces are typically rented for five years. If a family can't afford to extend the lease, the remains are exhumed and transferred to a mass grave or cremated. Leases are starting to come due for drug war victims and some families have agreed to Dr Fortun's offer to examine the remains.

Dr Fortun - known to most people as "Doc" - does most of her examinations in a cramped campus stockroom on tables she sourced from a junkyard. When the stockroom fills up, she uses the morgue at the university's medical school. She does not advertise her services, and no one funds her work.

For 11 months, Reuters shadowed Dr Fortun, the priest and families in their hunt for justice. The news agency also photographed remains of some of the deceased and reviewed official documents, including death certificates and police reports.

Reuters found that the official death certificates of at least 15 drug war victims did not reflect the violent manner in which police and family members said they died. Those death certificates said the deceased had succumbed to natural causes such as pneumonia or hypertension instead of saying they were shot.

The news agency also examined the unpublished findings of the Medical Action Group (MAG), a Manila-based group of medical professionals focused on suspected human rights abuses.