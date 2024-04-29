A mix of loyalists and experience — the six new faces in Thai PM Srettha’s Cabinet

Mr Pichai was born on Feb 15, 1949. He has been a leading businessman and used to hold several important posts, including the chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s board of directors, a post he resigned from just last week in what was a seen a preparation for the Cabinet reshuffle.

He was a member of the Bank of Thailand’s board of directors in the past and also the president of the Federation of Accounting Professions.

Currently, he is the president of Bangchak Corporation and an adviser to the Board of Investment. Before his appointment to the Cabinet, he was also an economic adviser to the prime minister.

In 2015-16, Mr Pichai was a key defence witness when former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra was tried in the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Office for failure to stop damage in the rice-pledging scheme.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul



He was born on Feb 22, 1983 and got a bachelor’s in engineering from Kasetsart University. He later got a master of business administration degree from Massachusetts University in Boston and got both a master’s degree and a doctorate in economics from the University of Illinois in Chicago.

Dr Paopoom is seen as a young rising star in the Pheu Thai, who has been playing a prominent role since 2019. He entered the party as an aide to Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is close to the Shinawatra family, to take care of economic affairs.

PM’s Office Minister Pichit Chuenban



Dr Pichit got a bachelors’ in law from Ramkhamhaeng University and a master’s in law from Dhurakij Pundit University. He also got a master’s in arts from Ramkhamhaeng and a doctorate in industrial business administration from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Dr Pichit is a lawyer seen as the most trusted by the Shinawatra family. He was assigned to head all the defence teams since the 2006 coup against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

He was once jailed for six months for attempting to bribe judges with 2 million baht in cash in a case against Thaksin.

During the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, Dr Pichit was assigned as a member of a team to screen draft legislations before the bills were submitted to the House.

He also headed the defence team of Yingluck when she was tried by the Supreme Court in the rice-pledging case.

In 2019, when Pheu Thai formed a secondary party called Thai Raksa Chart Party, Dr Pichit became its chief legal adviser. After Thai Raksa Chart was dissolved, he was transferred back to Pheu Thai.

PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai



Roi Et MP Jiraporn was born on Sept 1, 1987. She got a bachelor’s in arts from Assumption University, a master’s in political science from Ramkhamhaeng University and a master of science (international business) degree from University of Reading in England.

Ms Jiraporn is the eldest child of former Roi Et MP Nisit Sinthuprai, who was an executive of the now defunct People Power Party and a former leader of the United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship.

She became a rising star in the House when she vociferously debated the previous government of prime minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha. She even has her own fan club and is seen as a young-blood politician who has helped boost Pheu Thai’s image.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Attakorn Sirilattayakorn



Mr Attakorn was born on Aug 7, 1984.

His father Itthiporn Sirilattayakorn, a former deputy transport minister, was a member of the so-called Group of 16. Mr Itthiporn has won Chachoengsao House seat many times until he retired.

Mr Attakorn got a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Bangkok University and a master’s in marketing management from Middlesex University in England.

He joined Pheu Thai in 2011 and was elected a party-list MP.

He moved to the Palang Pracharath Party before the 2019 election and was elected a party-list MP.

He served as a secretary to the coalition whips during the tenure of the previous government until he became a member of the Palang Pracharath executive board and the spokesman for the party later.

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin

