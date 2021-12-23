'A little aid would help': Philippine typhoon Rai survivors beg for food

SURIGAO CITY (AFP) - Ms Jennifer Vetonio stands on a road in the southern Philippines begging for money and food from passing drivers. A week after Super Typhoon Rai destroyed her house, she has not received a scrap of government aid.

Hundreds of thousands of people are homeless after Rai cut a swathe through the vast archipelago last Thursday (Dec 16), knocking out power across entire islands and leaving desperate survivors pleading for help.

"We don't have food, my baby has no milk or diapers," said Ms Vetonio, 23, in the devastated city of Surigao, on the northern tip of Mindanao island.

"I hope the government will help us - even a little aid would help us recover," she said, holding a plastic bottle with the top cut off that she uses to collect alms from motorists.

The military, coast guard and humanitarian organisations have ramped up efforts to get food, drinking water and temporary shelter to the hardest-hit islands.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity in the typhoon-affected areas, where at least 375 people were killed, freeing up funds for relief efforts and giving local officials power to control prices.

But the scale of the destruction, lack of mobile phone signal or Internet in many areas, and depleted government coffers after the Covid-19 response were hampering efforts to distribute aid.

The damage caused by Rai has been likened to Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Siargao, Dinagat, Mindanao and Bohol islands are among the most devastated by the latest storm, which tore off roofs, shredded wooden buildings, felled concrete power poles and uprooted trees.

"So many houses were destroyed," Red Cross chairman Richard Gordon told AFP.

"Destruction is destruction. It's just the cycle of poverty all over again."