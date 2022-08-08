A future-proof and forward-looking Asean economic community: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As we celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Asean today, it is worth reflecting on the extraordinary journey the association has embarked on over the past 55 years.

The transformation of South-east Asia has been nothing short of remarkable. The founding of Asean in 1967 ushered in tremendous growth and prosperity brought through the collective pursuit of trade liberalisation and economic development.

With a combined GDP of more than US$3.4 trillion (S$4.7 trillion) in 2021, the region has now emerged as the world's fifth-largest economy, and is on-track to become the fourth largest by 2030.

There is no doubt that Asean still has a long way to go, but more importantly, member states remain resolute in moving toward a true Asean Economic Community (AEC). The achievements made through this gradual and incremental process are indeed worth celebrating.

The Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the Asean Trade in Services Agreement (ATISA), in particular, have been instrumental in facilitating the region's trade-growth potentials.

Signed in 2009 against the backdrop of the worst global economic crisis since the Great Depression, the ATIGA has resulted in zero-tariff treatment for more than 98 per cent of intra-Asean tariff lines. The agreement instituted a number of initiatives, such as the Asean Single Window and the Asean Trade Repository, that help Asean businesses to navigate trade rules.

The ATIGA is currently being upgraded to make the agreement more relevant to the current needs of the business community.

Likewise, the ATISA, which was signed in 2020 and replaces the Asean Framework Agreement on Services, further advances the region's trade in services. Amongst others, the Agreement sets a clear mandate and timeline for Asean to transition to the negative listing schedules that provide a higher degree of transparency and deeper level of services-trade integration.

Both the initiatives have contributed significantly to Asean trade growth. Over the past decade, intra-Asean trade increased from US$500 billion in 2010 to US$712 billion in 2021, making up about 21 per cent of the region's total trade. With more than US$3 trillion of total trade, Asean has become the fourth-largest trader in the world, behind only the European Union, China and the United States. Similarly, Asean's trade in services also grew by 70 per cent from US$441 billion in 2010 to US$637 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, an improved business climate has boosted Asean's attractiveness for global investors. The Asean Comprehensive Investment Agreement signed in 2009 and the recently launched Asean Investment Facilitation Framework have established a free-and-open investment regime in the region. Total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Asean grew from US$108 billion in 2010 to US$175 billion in 2021, making Asean the world's third-largest FDI recipient after the US and China.

Great strides have also been made in other key areas of cooperation. Infrastructure development for physical and digital connectivity; promotion of sustainable agriculture to enhance food security; fostering innovation in the area of science and technology; and integrating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into the global market are among key Asean's achievements in this regard.

Asean also takes a proactive role in the global economy. Along with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Asean embarked on Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), currently the largest Free Trade Agreement in the world, which entered into force in January.

Under RCEP, companies enjoy lower tariff rates for their exports; better access to cheaper and better-quality inputs for their production; and a more transparent business environment to grow in, not only for trade in goods, but also trade in services, investment and movement of people.