A foreign country yet to cooperate in extraditing fugitive businessman Jho Low in 1MDB case: Minister

SEMENYIH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A foreign country has yet to cooperate in the extradition of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, who has been slapped with several charges in absentia over connections with 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), says Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, he stopped short of naming the country Low is said to be residing in at present.

"We have issued a warrant of arrest, we have confiscated his visa and we know where he is," Tan Sri Muhyiddin said.

"But, we cannot extradite him unless that country cooperates with us."

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president was speaking during a ceramah for the Semenyih by-elections on Thursday (Feb 21) night.

He declined further comment when pressed further by the media after his speech.

On Feb 4, Inspector-General of Police Fuzi Harun said that the police were not ruling out possibilities of certain parties offering monetary rewards for information that would lead to the capture of Low.

Related Story Jho Low rubbishes Wall Street Journal report about China's alleged role in 1MDB probe

Low, better known as Jho Low, has been placed on Interpol's Red Notice since October 2016.