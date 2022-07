JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo's tour of three major East Asian nations, which ended on Thursday (July 28), might be only three days, but it was steeped in purpose and practicality.

Firstly, it was to save the Group of 20 (G-20) summit from being hijacked by the Russia-Ukraine war, and to keep leaders focused on the agenda of global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.