97 people rescued after ferry suffers hull breach near Thai island

– The Thai authorities rescued all 97 people from a ferry bound for Koh Kood in Thailand after a hull breach near Kradat Island, with passengers taken safely ashore.

At around 12.30pm (1.30pm in Singapore) on Nov 20, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command received a report from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre that a passenger vessel en route to the Thai island Koh Kood, carrying 97 passengers, had suffered a hull breach, causing seawater to flow into the vessel.

The incident occurred near Kradat Island, around 15km from Koh Kood Pier and roughly 20km from the mainland pier.

The crew reported an urgent need for a water pump. In response, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre coordinated with a border patrol boat squadron to dispatch support vessels.

On arrival, officials found local fishing boats and speedboats involved in the assistance of Thai and foreign tourists from the stricken vessel. All passengers were wearing life jackets, though some people were visibly distressed owing to strong winds and high waves at the scene.

PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

All 97 people were rescued and no one was reported missing.

According to the Marine Department in Trat province, the ferry had sustained a hull rupture, which caused seawater to enter and the vessel to gradually sink. The boat was not fully submerged and pumps are being used to remove water from the vessel before it is slowly brought back to shore. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK