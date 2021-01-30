9 new cases in Vietnam as outbreak hits capital

HANOI • Vietnam reported nine more new Covid-19 infections as the country's first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist Party is currently holding its key five-yearly congress.

The new cases, including one in Hanoi and eight in the nearby Haiphong, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces, brought the total number of cases in the outbreak to 93, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

One of the first two cases recorded on Thursday was exposed to an individual who had tested positive in Japan for the more contagious British variant. The ministry said it was still analysing gene sequences to determine if the new patients had contracted the new variant.

Vietnam has been one of the world's virus mitigation success stories. Its total number of cases recorded since the coronavirus was first detected in the country a year ago stands at 1,651, including imported cases, with 35 deaths.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged calm and promised swift action at an urgently called meeting on the sidelines of the congress on Thursday, when the wearing of face masks at the event was made mandatory.

Against a backdrop of a buoyant economy, bolstered by keeping coronavirus cases in check so far, the congress will select Vietnam's leadership and shape policy for the next five years and beyond.

Anti-virus measures were stepped up at the congress venue yesterday, with all support staff and media employees in attendance scheduled for another round of testing - the third for those involved since the run-up to the event began. The Ministry of Health previously said it had conducted 10,000 tests in association with the congress.

REUTERS